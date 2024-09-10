Mahayuti Government Issues 484 GRs in First 9 Days of September

In the first nine days of September, the Mahayuti government issued a total of 484 government orders (GRs). Notably, 370 of these GRs were distributed over just four days: September 4, 5, 6, and 9. On September 4 and 5 alone, the state issued 118 GRs on each day.

The number of GRs has been rising over the past two months, coinciding with preparations for upcoming assembly polls expected in the next two months. Historical data shows a similar spike in GRs before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, peaking in March when the election was announced. With the model code of conduct set to take effect once polls are declared—halting new approvals but allowing ongoing scheme disbursements—governments are accelerating the initiation of new schemes before the announcement.

As a result, governments are hurrying to issue orders for new schemes or address cost increases for ongoing projects. The Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 16, triggering the code of conduct, with elections taking place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The Maharashtra government issued a peak of 3,597 GRs in March, with 2,630 issued by March 16 alone.