Mahayuti Partners to Finalize Formula for New Govt Formation in Maharashtra, Says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced on Monday that discussions are ongoing among Mahayuti allies to finalize a formula for forming the new government in the state.

While addressing reporters in Karad, Satara district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar credited the government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which offers financial aid to women, as a key factor in Mahayuti's success in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar said, "We will decide what formula to work out on the cabinet formation among the three parties." Reflecting on the elections, he acknowledged the contribution of the Ladki Bahin scheme in the Mahayuti's win. "We cannot ignore that Ladki Bahin helped us in this election. We are grateful to them (women voters)," he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar affirmed that the alliance is working in harmony after its decisive win in the state assembly elections. He also paid tributes to Maharashtra's first Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, at his memorial in Karad on his death anniversary.

In the state assembly election results announced on Saturday, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured an impressive 230 out of 288 seats. The spotlight is now on BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, widely regarded as a strong contender for the top post for the third time, after his party won 132 of the 149 seats it contested in the