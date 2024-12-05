Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme: Know Eligibility, Interest Rate, and More

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was successful in the state, but there is no official information on its availability next week, and discussions are ongoing about potential changes to the criteria. Meanwhile, all women can benefit from the Central Government's Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme (MSSC), introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 to promote women's self-reliance.

This initiative has received a positive response nationwide. As of October 10, 2024, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reported that 4,330,121 accounts have been opened under the scheme.

Special Features of the MSSC Scheme:

To open an MSSC account, a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 is required, with a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. The scheme lasts for two years, offering an annual return of 7.5%, credited quarterly. Any woman can open her account, while minors can have accounts opened by family members or guardians. The scheme is available until March 31, 2025.

How to Withdraw Money from the MSSC Scheme:

Withdrawals can be made only after six months from account opening. In cases of the account holder's death or emergencies, withdrawals may be permitted. At the end of the two-year term, the total amount plus interest is credited back to the account.

Cost of Opening an Account:

Opening an MSSC account is simple. Interested individuals should visit a post office or bank, complete the account opening form, and provide necessary documents like Aadhaar and PAN card. Please note that not all banks participate in the scheme; eligible banks include Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PNB, and Union Bank of India.