Manoj Jarange Patil Issues Ultimatum to Government on Maratha Reservation Demands, Says...

The government should accept the demands by August 13. We will not go into politics, but if the demands are not properly considered, we will have to take a decision based on the community's opinion, warned Manoj Jarange-Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement.

Jarange's tour is starting on August 7. Against this background, a delegation of three MLAs Rajendra Raut of Barshi, Narayan Kuche of Badnapur, and Ranajgajitsinh Patil of Tuljapur met with Jarange and discussed the issue for an hour.

After the discussion, Jarange interacted with the media. He stated, "Elections will tell what the assembly is. Time has been given until August 13. They should accept the demands by then. Our meeting will be held on August 29. So it is our job to trust the government until the 29th. After that, we will take the decision that the society will tell us."