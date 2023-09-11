Manoj Jarange urges political parties to clarify stand on issue of reservation for Marathas

Manoj Jarange, an activist advocating for Maratha quota, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 14 days, stated on Monday that the Maratha community in Maharashtra has been patiently awaiting justice for 70 years. He urged both the ruling and opposition parties to make their stand clear on the issue of reservation for Marathas.

Asked by reporters about his declining health and the requirement for intravenous fluids, Jarange dismissed the need of being administered saline. Instead, he expressed that he required the “saline of Maratha reservation to be administered, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

He emphasized that the Maratha community has already waited for 70 years and cannot endure further delays in attaining justice. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that an all-party meeting in Mumbai will take place on Monday to address the quota issue. Jarange, on Saturday, reaffirmed his stance, declaring that his hunger strike will persist until Marathas in Maharashtra receive Kunbi certificates within the OBC category.

He has been on hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Jarange said the Maratha community is vigilant in observing the actions of both the opposition and ruling parties.

Over the course of the last seventy years, members of the Maratha community have lent their support to different political parties through their votes. Now, they anticipate justice for the Maratha cause, as stated by Jarange. He added that the Maratha community is keen to identify which parties align with their cause. In response to claims of emotional manipulation and unreasonable demands, Jarange clarified that his actions are motivated by a genuine aspiration to attain justice for his community.