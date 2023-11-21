"Maratha-OBC means not people of India-Pakistan": Sambhajiraje targets Bhujbal

A day after minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal made speech against Maratha reservation, prominent Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje held meeting of the Maratha OBC community. The meeting was attended by Sambhaji Raje, OBC leader Haribhau Rathod and representatives of both communities.

In a veiled attack on Bhujbal Raje said, Maratha-OBC means not people of India-Pakistan.The demand for reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC community has led to tension between the communities. It intensified after Chhagan Bhujbal, from NCP (Ajit Pawar led action) not only opposed the demand aggressively but also accused his own government of wrongfully issuing Kunbi certificates to the Marathas.Sambhaji Chhatrapati criticised Bhujbal for using such provocative language. He also demanded Bhujbal’s removal from the state cabinet. Bhujbal responded by saying Sambhaji Chhatrapati belongs to the family of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and should not take the side of one community.