Maratha Quota Rally: Manoj Jarange Patil's Padayatra Set to Reach Mumbai; Food Prepared for 5 Lakh Supporters

Navi Mumbai is abuzz with excitement as supporters of the Maratha Kranti Morcha start arriving, eagerly anticipating the arrival of Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday, January 25. As of now, he has not reached Panvel, and his expected arrival time in the city is between 7 PM and 8 PM today (January 25), according to the latest reports. Food stalls are being set up along the route for the protesters.

Preparations Underway

The march is set to arrive in Mumbai through Gavan Phata in Belapur and the Palm Beach road. A group of supporter are coming from Sangamner to take a brief rest near Beapur as they make their way to join the larger gathering. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to feed around five lakh supporters, and food is being actively prepared at the Onion Potato market in Navi Mumbai's APMC Vashi, where Jarange Patil is scheduled to stay overnight.

Supporters are arriving equipped with cooking gas cylinders and essential grains, demonstrating their commitment to sustaining themselves throughout the event. Some have even expressed their willingness to stay for a month if necessary.

However, as of the latest update, Manoj Jarange Patil is still at Lonavala, and his arrival is eagerly awaited by the enthusiastic crowds gathering in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued a notice to Jarange Patil denying permission to hold a fast at Azad Maidan. Yesterday, the High Court held a hearing on the protest, during which it directed the Mumbai Police to do so.

A large number of protesters will come with Manoj Jarange Patil. The Mumbai Police has also said that the rally has not been allowed in Mumbai as there is not a huge capacity at Azad Maidan and there are other scheduled events at the rest of the ground. Therefore, this march should not come to Maidan and should continue at the ground at Kharghar. Permission should also be obtained from the concerned office, the notice said.