Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil plans statewide tour after hunger strike

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who recently called off his indefinite hunger strike, is gearing up for a statewide tour. While he continues to recuperate at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad), Jarange-Patil has announced his intention to tour the state, emphasizing the need to keep the community's demands in the spotlight. To maintain pressure on the state government, he has also called for Marathas to initiate a relay hunger strike starting on December 1.

Jarange-Patil said, "I am again going to meet the community and take their blessings by holding a statewide tour. The date is going to be declared soon. We cannot stop the protest until we get justice. We all have to be awake till December 24." He emphasized the community's collective effort in the fight for their demands, urging them not to resort to extreme measures like suicide and to refrain from violence.

This is not the first time Jarange-Patil has toured the state. On September 30, he embarked on a 14-day tour to mobilize the community in support of the reservation demand. Before that, he underwent a 17-day hunger strike to advocate for reservation for the politically significant Maratha community. He has emerged as a prominent figure in the Maratha reservation protest and garnered widespread support from the community.

Following the conclusion of his hunger strike, Jarange-Patil was admitted to the Galaxy superspeciality Hospital and Research Institute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He experienced kidney problems, nausea, severe dehydration, low blood pressure, and poor blood supply to both kidneys. His blood urea levels were significantly elevated, reaching 55, compared to the normal level of 40. However, he has expressed gratitude to the dedicated medical professionals who contributed to his speedy recovery. He mentioned that while he occasionally experiences indigestion and nausea, he is doing well.

Jarange-Patil commenced his indefinite hunger strike on October 25, advocating for reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community. However, on Thursday, he concluded his nine-day-long hunger strike after the state government pledged to fulfil his demands by December 24. According to reports, they also agreed to withdraw police cases registered against Marathas during the protests and provide Kunbi caste certificates if they could produce pre-Independence period documents. Additionally, a commission is being formed to compile data supporting the Maratha community's backwardness.