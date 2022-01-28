Masaba Gupta launches her YouTube channel
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 07:42 PM2022-01-28T19:42:38+5:302022-01-28T19:50:03+5:30
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has launched her YouTube channel.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has launched her YouTube channel.
Talking about the same, Masaba said, "I am so excited to finally extend my social media family to YouTube. I want to use social media channels as a tool to inspire subscribers with holistic, insightful and informative videos. I have always been passionate about fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness and I'm happy that I can enhance lives with my passion."
Masaba's bio on the YouTube channel describes her as a 'Daughter, entrepreneur, friend, leader and a bit of a hot mess'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba is waiting for the release of the second season of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba', which also stars her mother Neena Gupta.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app