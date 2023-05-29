Massive fire destroys paper-cupboard warehouse in Pune's Golmarket
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2023 12:01 PM 2023-05-29T12:01:20+5:30 2023-05-29T12:01:45+5:30
During the early hours of Monday, a massive fire consumed a warehouse in Pune's Golmarket area, where paper cupboards were stored.
According to officials, there have been no reported casualties so far in the fire incident that occurred during the early hours of today in Golmarket, Pune. The fire broke out in a warehouse storing paper cupboards, and the authorities promptly responded by dispatching nine fire tenders to the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported.— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023
(Video Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/upTE4LsMz7