Published: May 29, 2023 12:01 PM

Massive fire destroys paper-cupboard warehouse in Pune's Golmarket

During the early hours of Monday, a massive fire consumed a warehouse in Pune's Golmarket area, where paper cupboards were stored.

According to officials, there have been no reported casualties so far in the fire incident that occurred during the early hours of today in Golmarket, Pune. The fire broke out in a warehouse storing paper cupboards, and the authorities promptly responded by dispatching nine fire tenders to the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames.

