Mission 'Tai, Mai, Akka': Shinde Sena To Woo Women Voters Ahead of Assembly Elections

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena is launching a special campaign to attract women voters for the upcoming assembly elections. The campaign, named “Tai, Mai, Akka,” aims to engage the women's vote bank by highlighting the decisions and initiatives taken by the state government for women.

As part of the "Tai, Mai, Akka" mission, the Shinde faction will promote the CM Ladki Bahin Yojana (Chief Minister's Dear Sister Scheme) through women’s gatherings at the district and taluka levels across Maharashtra. This scheme has received a positive response, with over 1.8 crore applications submitted so far. Shiv Sena district chiefs have been instructed to widely promote this initiative.

The first women's rally under this mission will take place in Sillod on Friday. Following this, similar gatherings will be organized at the district and taluka levels. With the assembly elections just months away, this campaign aims to reach households across the state.

Also Read| Big BJP Leadership Shakeup: Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Be Party's New National President.

Observing the response and the overwhelming number of registrations for the CM Ladki Bahin Yojana, the government has extended the application deadline to August 31. Applicants who register by this date will receive benefits starting from July.

Ajit Pawar goes 'pink'

In preparation for the assembly elections, Ajit Pawar’s faction has begun strategizing and organizing. They plan to prominently use the color pink in their programs, banners, advertisements, and platforms to leave a lasting impression on voters and party workers. Ajit Pawar himself will don pink jackets over white kurtas, having reportedly ordered 12 such jackets for the campaign.

BJP & Sangh collaborate for assembly survey

The BJP has devised a special strategy for Mumbai ahead of the assembly elections. Co-in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw will focus on Mumbai constituencies, conducting meetings and formulating strategies for the city's 36 assembly segments. The BJP, in collaboration with the RSS, will conduct a comprehensive survey of these constituencies before selecting candidates for the elections.