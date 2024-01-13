MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Calls for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Celebrations in the State

Mumbai: As excitement builds for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22nd, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has issued an appeal to state residents.

Addressing his party workers, he has appealed to people to organize celebratory public processions and perform 'maha aartis' (large communal prayers) across Maharashtra on January 22nd. He has also asked citizens to ensure celebrations prioritize public safety and avoid causing inconvenience to others.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has advised to avoid rushing to Ayodhya immediately and celebrate at home by lighting 'Sri Ram Jyoti' (auspicious lamps) and organizing festive events similar to Diwali. CM Eknath Shinde has issued a directive to illuminate temples and key buildings in Mumbai.

Special cleanliness drives are planned at pilgrimage sites and temples across India from January 14th to 22nd.