MNS demands renaming of Pune metro stations

In a recent development, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded the renaming of two metro stations in Pune. The party, led by Raj Thackeray, has requested that the Shivaji Nagar metro station be renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Metro Station, and the Mandai station to Mahatma Phule Metro Station.

The move aims to preserve the history and heritage of Pune city and honour the sentiments of its citizens.

Highlighting Pune's reputation as an educational and cultural hub, the MNS city unit, under the leadership of Sainath Babar and Babu Wagaskar, gathered at the Metro's Ghole Road office to bring attention to their demand.

In a letter addressed to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, the party stated that naming the stations after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is essential to uphold their significance in Maharashtra's history. They argue that the current names, Shivaji Nagar and Mandai, are demeaning to these revered personalities and hold sentimental value to the people of Maharashtra.

The MNS' call for renaming the stations has sparked discussions about the preservation of cultural identity and heritage in the city. As the matter gains attention, the Pune Municipal Corporation is expected to review the proposal and make a decision in the near future.