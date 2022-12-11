MNS leader Ameya Khopkar opposes India release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan’s recent hit Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is likely to release in Indian theatres soon. Amid these speculations, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader has spoken out against the film’s release in India. Taking to Twitter, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar wrote ‘There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India.’ In another tweet, he wrote ‘Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film.

Fawad Khan, who had a flourishing music career before breaking into Pakistani television with series "Jutt and Bond" (2001), made his film debut with the acclaimed "Khuda Kay Liye" (2007). Bollywood came calling and Fawad became a star in that industry with leading roles in 'Khoobsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons'. However, rising political tensions between India and Pakistan led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) was his last Bollywood film. The Legend of Maula Jatt, the Punjabi-language film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, is a reboot of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'. The Legend of Maula Jatt' which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was released theatrically worldwide on October 13.