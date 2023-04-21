MNS struggles to find venue for Raj Thackeray's rally in Ratnagiri

On May 6, MNS chief Raj Thackeray is supposed to address a rally in Ratnagiri. The rally was planned to be held at Jawahar Maidan of Ratnagiri Education Society. However, when MNS office-bearers went to ask the educational institution for permission to use the venue, they refused, which has put the MNS in a difficult situation as the meeting is fast approaching.

The MNS had declared that they would hold a meeting at Jawahar Maidan of Ratnagiri Education Society without seeking permission from the institution. However, when MNS office-bearers approached the institute today, they were informed that the ground had not been given to any political party in the past decade and this meeting would not be granted permission either.

MNS office-bearers have convened a meeting to discuss the issue of the ground. The Ratnagiri Education Society, which is dominated by the BJP, has made it clear that it will not provide any grounds to political parties. Consequently, other leaders hold their meetings and events at different grounds. This leaves the MNS with no option but to consider these alternative grounds.