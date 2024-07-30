WATCH: MNS Workers Vandalise NCP Leader Amol Mitkari's Car After He Calls Raj Thackeray 'Supari Baaj'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken an aggressive stance against Amol Mitkari, the spokesperson for the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Reports have emerged that MNS workers vandalized Mitkari's car. This aggression was reportedly in response to Mitkari's critical comments about Raj Thackeray, the MNS chief.

Supporters of #MNS and #RajThackeray Vandalise NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLC Amol Mitkari's car in Akola. Mitkari escaped the attack. He had referred to the MNS chief as 'Supari Baaj', leading to the anger of MNS workers. @amolmitkari22@mnsadhikrutpic.twitter.com/mO0Gxwjoci — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) July 30, 2024

Amol Mitkari, a leader from Ajit Pawar's group who referred to Raj Thackeray as a "supari baaj," had his car vandalized in Akola. Enraged by Mitkari's remarks about Thackeray, MNS workers attempted to assault him. Although the attempt was unsuccessful, the windows of Mitkari's car were shattered in the attack. This incident is likely to escalate tensions between MNS and the Ajit Pawar faction.

Read Also | 'Will Contest 225-250 Seats In Assembly Elections': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Outlines Strategy To Party Workers

Responding to the attack, Amol Mitkari stated, "We do not pay heed to such attacks. If they think they can come to power in the Mahayuti by doing this, they are mistaken." He further added, "This incident occurred outside the government rest house in Akola. MNS workers were waiting outside, attempting to attack me. Such cowardly attacks from behind will not succeed. These people are impotent. This kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. I have filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police regarding this incident."

Raj Thackeray had targeted Ajit Pawar during a press conference in Pune on Monday. Commenting on the heavy rains in Pune, Thackeray sarcastically remarked that even though Ajit Pawar was not in Pune, the city's dams were full. In a sharp retort, Amol Mitkari criticized Thackeray, calling him a "supari killer" and stated, "The failed 'supari bahadurs' whose movements like toll and loudspeaker protests have been unsuccessful, should not talk about Ajit Pawar. Whether it is toll naka protests, loudspeaker protests, or any other movements, Raj Thackeray has never succeeded in any. It’s a joke that Thackeray couldn’t even explain a simple long form of NDRF. His credibility is finished. For someone like Raj Thackeray, who has failed in Maharashtra's political history, to question Ajitdada's achievements is like showing a lantern to the sun."

Read Also | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar And Pankaja Munde's Meeting Sparks Speculations Amid Caste Wars