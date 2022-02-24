Mohit Kamboj: Malik brought Bangladeshi girls to Mumbai and pushed them into prostitution

The state cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested by the ED. ED officials had reached Malik's house at 5 am on Wednesday. After that from 7 o'clock Nawab Malik was being interrogated by ED. He was arrested after 8 hours of interrogation. While the ED has produced Malik before a special court, the court has remanded him in custody till March 3. The political atmosphere in the state has heated up after Malik's arrest. BJP leaders have taken to the streets to demand Malik's resignation. Police have registered a case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in Mumbai. He was charged with carrying an unlicensed weapon. After that, Mohit Kamboj took a press conference and made more serious allegations against Minister Nawab Malik.

The people of Maharashtra and the country will be surprised to hear that a minister from Maharashtra was running a dance bar. He was bringing Bangladeshi girls to Mumbai and pushing them into prostitution, running a dance bar. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has made a serious allegation that Nawab Malik has done this work. "We have carried out sting operations on several girls, in which the girls confessed that Nawab Malik forcibly pushed them into the prostitution business. He said he would soon hand over the evidence to the investigating agencies.

Kamboj has also attacked Malik and his son-in-law. Nawab Malik has ties with Dawood Ibrahim, Haseena Parkar and Chhota Shakeel. Kamboj also alleged that his son-in-law had links with international drug peddlers. Kamboj held a press conference and targeted Malik. Kamboj also demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should immediately take resignation from Nawab Malik.