Monsoon to bring relief as rainfall expected in Maharashtra from tomorrow

Fluctuating climate across the state brings a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall in certain regions starting from tomorrow, June 23rd.

Certain areas in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are expected to receive rainfall. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on June 24th and 25th. Some parts of Marathwada may experience rain and thundershowers. The delayed arrival of monsoon rains has posed challenges for the kharif season in the state. However, there is a sense of relief among the common people, particularly farmers, as rain is anticipated in the state starting from tomorrow.

With the onset of June, farmers traditionally engage in seed purchasing. This year as well, a significant number of farmers have procured seeds. However, experts, including the agriculture department, are advising against sowing until adequate rainfall occurs.

Marathwada is expected to receive above-average rainfall from the 23rd to the 29th of June. During the period from the 25th of June to the 1st of July, both the maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to be at the average level. The rainfall during this time is likely to be above average.