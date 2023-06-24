Harare [Zimbabwe], June 24 : Following his side's seven-wicket win over Nepal in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards lauded Max O'Dowd and Logan Van Beek for their performances.

An explosive half-century from Max O'Dowd helped the Netherlands storm into the Super Six of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers with a seven-wicket win over Nepal in Harare on Saturday.

"We played really well. We will look through this and move on to the West Indies game in a couple of days. (Van Beek and O'Dowd) Logan has been awesome for us throughout the tournament. Our whole unit bowled well today. Maxi was... [inaudible.]. Our plan moving on will be similar to this. Our brand of cricket is working. We will come up with some plans. If we bring our best, we will do well on Monday," said Scott in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Nepal was bundled out for 167 runs after being put to bat first by the Dutch. Skipper Rohit Paudel (33), Sandeep Lamichhane (27) and Kushal Bhurtel (27) were among the runs for Nepal majorly.

Van Beek (4/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede took two wickets each.

In the chase of 168, the Netherlands was always in command. They were led by a brilliant effort from Max O'Dowd, who scored 90 in 75 balls, consisting of eight fours and four sixes. Bas de Leede (41 in 39 balls, consisting of six fours) and Vikramjit Singh (30 in 43 balls, three fours and a six) also played some crucial knocks. The Netherlands reached the target with over 23 overs to spare.

Sandeep Lamichhane (2/60) was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal.

O'Dowd won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this Netherlands has qualified for the Super Six, while Nepal's World Cup qualification hopes have ended. With this win, the Netherlands are in third position in Group A with two wins and a loss, a total of four points. On the other hand, Nepal is in fourth place with one win and three losses, a total of two points.

