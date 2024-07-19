MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Addresses Microsoft Outage Impact on Airports: "DGCA and MoCA Monitoring Situation" (Watch Video)

A global outage of Microsoft’s cloud services has led to widespread disruptions across various sectors, including air travel, banking, and emergency services. Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Co-operation Murlidhar Mohol commented on the incident, stating, "The whole world is witnessing this global outage as the cloud services of Microsoft are down. In our country, the ground operations of airports have been affected. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) are monitoring the situation."

— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

At Mumbai’s Andheri International Airport, flights have been grounded and online check-in services are unavailable, causing significant inconvenience for passengers. The disruption has also impacted airports in Goa, Delhi, Berlin, and Sydney.

Maharashtra: Technical issues with Microsoft's cloud services have disrupted several airlines worldwide. At Mumbai's Andheri International Airport, flights are stranded, and online check-in services are down, causing significant passenger frustration. The problem has also… pic.twitter.com/X2smTmVT0c — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2024

The outage, which began earlier today, has led to halted operations at banks and stock exchanges, as well as issues with payment systems and emergency services. Microsoft acknowledged the problem on social media after approximately six hours, noting that progress is being made in restoring services and that several Microsoft services are coming back online.