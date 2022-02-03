Mouni Roy makes the perfect new bride in red saree, gold jewellery

Actor Mouni Roy, who tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27, has shared pictures of herself as a newly-married woman on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures in which she can be seen dressed in a bright red-and-gold saree, paired with a heavy intricate, gold neckpiece and matching earrings.

She completed her new-bride look with sindoor in her hair parting.

Mouni and Suraj exchanged wedding vows as per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif marked their presence at the wedding festivities held in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

