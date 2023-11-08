MRVC announces six-hour block on Mumbai-bound corridor of Expressway on Nov 9

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) declared a six-hour-long closure of the Mumbai-bound corridor of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway scheduled for Thursday. This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of the Panvel-Karjat double line railway project. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said in a release that the roadblock will be implemented from 11 am to 5 pm on November 9.

According to an official from MRVC, there will be a restriction on both light and heavy vehicles accessing the Mumbai-bound lane at Chikhale, near Kalamboli. This restriction is in place due to the construction of a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) as part of the railway project, primarily to facilitate the launching of girders.

Motorists travelling towards Mumbai can exit on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (MH-48) at Khopoli and Panvel, the release said.