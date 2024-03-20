MTHL: 43-Year-Old Woman Jumps From Atal Setu Bridge in Mumbai, Search Operation Underway

A 43-year-old woman who jumped off the newly opened Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Monday evening is still missing. The woman attempted suicide by jumping from Atal Setu, marking the first such incident since the bridge opened to traffic in January.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Nhava Sheva police station, where authorities have deployed two boats for search efforts, as confirmed by a police official. The woman arrived in a taxi from Mumbai and returned from the Shivaji Nagar Toll Plaza. Despite the taxi driver's attempts to adhere to traffic regulations, she insisted on stopping the vehicle on Atal Setu. After exiting the taxi, she jumped from the bridge, according to the police.

Her identity was confirmed only after Bhoiwada police contacted Nhava Sheva police late on Monday evening. Police stated that the woman had been battling depression for some time, with her family having already filed a missing person report earlier in the afternoon when she failed to return home.