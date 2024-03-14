Mumbai: 300 BEST Buses to be Equipped with Air Purifiers to Combat Pollution

Mumbai: BEST is actively working to combat pollution in Mumbai by equipping 300 of its buses with air purifiers. Currently, 240 buses have already been fitted with these purification systems, with plans to install them on the remaining 60 buses within the next 15 days, as stated by City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

The unveiling ceremony for the buses equipped with the 'gas purification system' initiative by BEST took place on Tuesday, with Kesarkar addressing the attendees. These air purification systems aim to mitigate air pollution caused by motor vehicles by treating polluted gases.

Furthermore, BEST is set to introduce an additional 250 AC electric buses to its fleet in collaboration with PMI Electro Mobility Solution Company. This initiative is part of the administration's efforts to enhance public transportation services in Mumbai, with plans to increase the fleet to 10,000 buses by 2027. Additionally, the procurement of 250 buses, each 12 meters in length, from PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Company based in Haryana is underway. These buses will be rolled out gradually over the next three months, contributing to a total of 2,400 buses supplied by the company.