Mumbai Airport: Customs seizes around 2 kg of cocaine worth Rs. 28.10 crore

On January 6, Mumbai Airport Customs detained an Indian national under the NDPS Act for smuggling up to 2.81 kg of cocaine worth Rs 28.10 crore in the international illicit drugs market. Cocaine was cleverly hidden in layers within a false cavity, particularly one created in a duffel bag.

According to the investigation, the passenger obtained the cocaine after being enticed by a lady on Facebook, first with a job opportunity and then with intimate talks. Falling prey to the trap and tempted by the promise of monetary benefit, the passenger carried the contraband from Addis Ababa.

The cocaine was hidden in clothing samples that the passenger was carrying to Delhi. The passenger was arrested and held in judicial custody for 14 days.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

This is Mumbai Airport Customs' third narcotics bust in 2023. On January 4th, Mumbai Airport Customs detained one Indian passenger who had arrived from Nairobi carrying 4.47 kg of heroin, and on January 6th, another Indian passenger who had come from Addis Ababa carrying 1.596 kg of cocaine was detained. Furthermore, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 13.73 kg of gold and Rs. 1.5 crores in foreign currency in 2023.