Mumbai: BEST contract workers go on flash strike, bus services affected

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) contract workers today (August 2) went on a flash strike at Mumbai's Ghatkopar depot. The flash strike took the commuters waiting for the bus as a long queue was seen waiting for the bus to arrive at stops. The flash strike took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise as a long queue was seen waiting for the bus to arrive. However, as the bus arrived, the commuters were shocked to learn that the staff contractors had decided to go on a flash strike and that services will be affected.

Ghatkopar and Mulund depot have been affected due to the flash strike. The workers went on a flash strike to press for their demand of increase in salary, timely payment of salary and contribution to PF accounts. The decision to go on flash strike by BEST contract workers first took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise. However, as it became clear that the services would be disrupted due to the flash strike, office goers who had turned up to travel to show to work, were left baffled.The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is a civic transport and electricity supply body based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a public body.This is not the first time the flash strike took place. Earlier on 18 July, 30 drivers of wet lease buses at Wadala bus depot had gone on a flash strike, a report by Hindustan Times stated.BEST ferries around 30 lakh passengers per day in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai.



