Mumbai Boat Accident: Inquiry Will Be Conducted and Action Will Be Taken, Says Uday Samant

Following a tragic boat accident off the coast of Mumbai that claimed 13 lives, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant announced an official inquiry and assured appropriate action. "An inquiry will be conducted, and action will be taken accordingly. If there is some technical error, it is understandable, but if someone was driving a speedboat just for enjoyment, action should be taken against them," Samant told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande called the incident "very saddening," urging against politicizing the tragedy. "The government will support the families of the deceased and the injured. Human errors must be addressed despite existing regulations," she added.The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are continuing search and rescue efforts. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the incident occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials due to a malfunction, colliding with a passenger ferry, which capsized.

The ferry was carrying approximately 110 passengers, including 20 children. So far, 101 people have been rescued, while 13 have died, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital.

