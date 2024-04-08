Mumbai: Citizens Indulge in Rare Bird Sightings Under Maharashtra Bird Friends' Initiative

Mumbai: On the occasion of bird watching initiative of 'Maharashtra Bird Friend', Mumbaikars were able to spot various birds, including the rare Oriental Darter, as well as the flamingo birds of both species (colloquially known as Motha Rohit and Chhota Rohit), migratory birds such as the blue-tailed Mad Raghu, the Whisked Turn, the Gull-Bill Turn, the Wood Sandpiper, the Marsh Sandpiper, and the Common Redshank.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC's Action for Shop Nameplates in Marathi Slows Down Ahead of Elections



The Oriental Darter is included in the list of threatened species. There have been very few records of these birds in the Mumbai area over the years.

'Maharashtra Bird Friends', an organization of bird watchers and bird watchers in Maharashtra, organizes various programs to spread awareness about birds across Maharashtra. Under this initiative, a free bird-watching program is organized for bird watchers to create interest in bird watching among the students and the general public and to get to know about the birds, the organization's executive head Raju Kasambe said.

"In view of the overwhelming response to the event, such free bird-watching programs will be organized in other districts of Maharashtra in the coming days." Jayant Wadatkar, President, Maharashtra Bird Friends Association