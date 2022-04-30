Mumbai court reserves order on Rana couple bail plea for May 2

Mumbai Sessions Court has reserved order on the bail applications of Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana for Monday, May 2nd.

Therefore, the decision on whether the Rana couple will be jailed or not will be decided on Monday.

A government established by law is distinct from the government of the law. Keep aside the fact that the present government is not the Shiv Sena. There are three parties in this government. A challenge to the state government is not sedition, argued Advocate Abad Ponda who appeared for MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.

he couple was booked under the sedition charges on April 23. Mumbai police took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

The ruling Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The row gained momentum after the Shiv Sena workers held protests at the residence of the Rana couple after the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.