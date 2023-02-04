Mumbai: CR to operate mega block between Matunga and Mulund on Feb 5

The Central Railway (CR) announced on Saturday that its Mumbai division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections on February 5 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. On Sunday, the CR will carry out numerous engineering and maintenance work between Matunga and Mulund.

In a statement, the CR said, "The mega block would be operated on the Matunga-Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on February 5."

The down-fast line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 a.m. to 3.35 p.m. will be diverted to the down-slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting as per their respective schedule. Meanwhile, the fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on down fast lines at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The CR further said that the up-fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their schedule halts and will be re-diverted on up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Vadala Road-Mankhurd up and down harbour lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm (CSMT - Bandra/Goregaon services) are not to be affected, it said.

The CR said, the down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm and up harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via trans harbour/main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm Special suburban trains will run on the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," the CR said.