Mumbai: Dharavi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

Currently, the new variant of the corona, Omicron, has increased the tension around the world. Maharashtra is on the list of states with the highest covid cases in the country. Similarly, in Mumbai, which is known as the financial capital of the country, there is an explosion of corona patients. Dharavi, was the hotspot of Corona in the first and second wave of Corona. Given the current number of daily patients in Dharavi, will it again become a hotspot ?

The number of patients in Mumbai has crossed 20,000 in one day. In Mumbai yesterday (Thursday) 20181 new patients were registered. Of these, only 1,170 patients have been admitted to the hospital. Four people have died due to corona in Mumbai during the day. Also in Dharavi, 107 new coronaviruses were registered during the day. The current covid case figures are high compared to first and second wave.

New Rules for Home isolation in Mumbai

Many patients with corona positive do not show mild or no symptoms at all. Against this background, what exactly are the rules to be followed while keeping such corona patients in home isolation? Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines in this regard. Individuals who are corona-positive patients with no symptoms and no respiratory problems, no fever, and normal oxygen levels are allowed in the home isolation.

Meanwhile, the rapidly growing number of patients in Mumbai is a matter of concern. Similarly, if the daily number of patients in Mumbai exceeds 20,000, then Mumbai will be considered for strict restrictions, the Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor had said. Similarly, yesterday (Thursday) the number of corona patients in Mumbai has reached 20,000. So will there be a lockdown in Mumbai?