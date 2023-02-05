Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Somaiya Hospital campus in Sion, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya hospital in Mumbai's Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said. The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

After receiving the information, four fire engines and ambulance were rushed to the spot. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately launched the fire fighting operations. The fire was declared as a level-1 fire, the civic body said. The fire was extinguished at around 8:50 pm, the BMC said.It said that no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," an official informed.

