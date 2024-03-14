Mumbai Fire Brigade Cracks Down on 278 Buildings Over Fire Safety Violations

Mumbai Fire Brigade has served notices to 278 buildings for not having a functional firefighting system in place. This came to light after the fire brigade in a routine process inspected numerous buildings in 2023.

The fire brigade has visited 1,330 buildings over the past year. The pruning of these buildings indicates that fire safety systems have been halted in 278 buildings, and notices have been issued to them. They are given an ultimatum to fix their fire safety system. After issuing notices, it is obligatory to implement the fire safety system within 60, 90, and 120 days. In case, no compliance is made, electricity and water connections are cut, as mentioned by the fire brigade.

Fire departments have found that guidelines under Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 have not been followed, and this has been the case across Mumbai. The fire brigade team had found major violations concerning non-working fire equipment, absence of sprinklers, faulty wirings, and more.

Recently, Mumbai witnessed fire incidents, the primary reason being faulty wirings and fire further elevated due to non-workable fire systems, causing huge damages. For example- Goregaon fire incident, where the fire occurred on the 24th floor, but the fire system was not working, so it took longer for the fire brigade to control the fire. "There has been an increase in incidents due to faulty wiring. In 2023, atleast 65 to 70% of recent incidents were due to faulty wiring. I advised against using fire and materials in homes, hotels or restaurants and comply with the guidelines provided by the Fire department," said Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar.

Ambulgekar also mentioned taking action on owners, if no compliance is made. Mumbai Fire Brigade carried out this inspection between January to December 2023. The actions are taken according to Fire Act 2006, with under section 81 (1) notices being served, 82 (2) cuts in electricity and water connections are made, in case the accused fails to respond, and 83 (3), further action is taken.