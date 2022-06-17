Mumbai: IMD predicts heavy rain at isolated places on weekend

Rains lashed many parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning and water logging was also seen in the low lying areas of Kurla. It rained all day in Thane. The IMD has issued 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar since Sunday and torrential rains are forecast in some places.

At 8.30 am on Thursday, 18 mm and 11.7 mm of rain was recorded at IMD's Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories in 24 hours.

According to Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, against the backdrop of active monsoon conditions, rainfall is expected to gradually increase from June 18 in the adjoining ghats of Konkan and Central Maharashtra. The meteorological department has also issued a warning to fishermen and advised them not to go to sea on June 20.

"Wind speeds can reach 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph. Stormy weather is likely to be on and near the coast of North Maharashtra. Therefore, on June 20, fishermen are advised not to go near the coast of North Maharashtra during the above period.

According to the IMD, flooding in low-lying areas and urban areas, water logging disrupted traffic, disrupted road, rail, air and boat traffic, and occasional gusts of up to 40-50 mph. Winds are blowing at 60 kmph near the coast, resulting in damage to unprotected / temporary structures.