Mumbai Local Accident: Central Railway Vows Action on Overcrowding After Dombivli Tragedy

Central Railway officials revealed plans to address overcrowding on trains after a tragic incident involving a 26-year-old woman who died Tuesday after falling from a crowded train on Mumbai's Central Railway line.

According to officials, they are working towards adding additional tracks from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat and Kasara, but the track building may require a significant amount of time. CR officials also said that they received a very poor response to their appeal for staggered office hours to solve the overcrowding issue. Out of 350 letters written to organizational heads in the city by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), only 15-20 responses were received from companies with 20-30 employees each, the officials informed.

Rajgor was unable to board the ladies' compartment of a fast local train at Dombivli and was standing in the doorway when she slipped and fell as the train left Kopar station at high speed. She sustained fatal head injuries and later succumbed to them. This was the second such incident on the CR line between Dombivli and Thane in the past four days. On April 25, Avadhesh Dubey, 25, died after falling off a train between Diva and Thane. GRP officials said Rajgor was the 10th person to die due to overcrowding on this stretch in the last two months.

"The incident is very unfortunate. There is one local train every three minutes. CR appeals to all passengers to travel safely. We are working on feasible solutions to avoid overcrowding," Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Dr Swapnil Nila, told LokmatTimes.com.

As Riya’s family demanded to check the CCTV footage of the ladies' coach, CR officials informed that there are 606 CCTV cameras out of the total 771 ladies' coaches. They stated that the family could check the footage by asking GRP and RPF officers. They also appealed to passengers to engage in moral and ethical behaviour by not pushing fellow passengers and travelling safely.

The bustling financial capital grapples with a suburban rail system handling 1,810 daily services for approximately 40 lakh passengers across 80 stations. With capacity exceeding 100%, the Mumbai Suburban Rail Network faces severe challenges during peak hours, witnessing a surge of 70% of daily commuters.