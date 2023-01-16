Mumbai: Local train services on harbour line from CSMT resumes after brief disruption

After a brief disruption, Mumbai suburban local train services on the Harbour line, starting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), resumed. Local services on the Harbour line starting from CSMT were stopped from 3.40 to 4.10 PM.

The services were stopped due to an external cable hanging on the overhead (OHE) wire near Reay Road station. The cable was removed, and normal services were restored by railway authorities.