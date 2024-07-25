Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Train Services Running Late Due to Waterlogging Between Badlapur and Vangani

Due to heavy rainfall on Thursday, local train services from and to Khopoli railway station were delayed and cancelled due to severe waterlogging between Badlapur and Vangani stations.

Local train tracks were flooded on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, disturbing office-goers. A large number of people were stranded on stations in the Central Line on Thursday. As per the information, the trains were running about 30 to 40 minutes late on the Central Line.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Express Trains Cancelled for July 25–26 Due to Waterlogging in Badlapur and Vangani Section Due to Heavy Rain.

Meanwhile, local trains are also delayed about 15 to 20 minutes between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat on the Central Line and trains from CSMT to Kasara are up and down, running 20 to 25 minutes late.

Several express trains from Mumbai and Pune were also cancelled due to waterlogging between Badlapur and Vangani sections.