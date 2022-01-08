Mumbai logs 20,318 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, 71,019 samples were tested in the capital city of Maharashtra.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 8,95,098.

A total of 6,003 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,70,056.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus in Mumbai to 16,399.

There are currently 1,06,037 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 7,234 out of 33,803 beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, taking the current bed occupancy to 21.4 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

