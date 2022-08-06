Mumbai: Man looted of Rs 1.40 lakh on pretext of updating PAN card, four arrested

Currently cyber crimes have increased. So, it is often said not to share your personal information, OTP, Aadhaar, PAN number, bank account information with anyone. However, many people fall into the trap of online fraud. A similar thing has happened in Mumbai. It has come to light that 47-year-old man from Mumbai was cheated on the pretext of updating Pan Card. The accused looted one lakh 40 thousand rupees from the bank account of this man. Amboli police in Mumbai have arrested four people from Gujarat in this case. The name of the cheated man is Rohit Ravindra Ghuste.

According to the complainant Rohit Ravindra Ghuste, on March 24, he received a call from an unknown mobile phone to update his PAN card. The accused had sent a link to Ghuste's mobile number to update the PAN card. After getting the link, Rohit Ghuste clicked on it but this is where he made a big mistake. Through this link the accused looted 1 lakh 40 thousand rupees from his bank account.

Rohit Ghuste filed a complaint in Amboli police station in this case. Accordingly, an offense was registered under Section 420 of the IPC along with Section 66(c)(d) of the IT Act.

In the investigation conducted by the police, it was found that the accused is from Surat in Gujarat. Police teams left for Surat to search for the accused. This police team traced the accused in Surat based on the technical information received. Four accused Vipul Boghra (age 32 years), Pradeep Rangani (age 27 years), Ashish Bodra (age 32 years) and Jamish Virani (age 25 years) of the inter-state gang were arrested.

Meanwhile, on further investigation of the arrested accused, a total of 153 credit cards, 4 mobile phones and 1 tab have been seized from them. Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode informed that the Amboli Police is conducting further investigation and searching for the leader of the inter-state gang and the wanted accused in the said crime.