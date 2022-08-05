Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation informs SC, no trees being cut fo metro car shed in Aarey



The Supreme Court has stayed the cutting of trees in Aare forest in Mumbai. Environmentalists had approached the Supreme Court against the felling of trees for the Metro car shed. After that the hearing was held today. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) informs Supreme Court that no trees are being cut for the construction of a metro car shed in the Aarey Forest area in Mumbai.

SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for MMRCL, assured SC that no trees were cut since 2019 and will not be cut in the Aarey area till next date of hearing. However, during this time, some bushes and weeds had grown. It has been removed. Apart from that, some tree branches have been cut. However, Mumbai Metro claimed that no trees were cut. Supreme Court took into record the statement and posts the case filed against cutting of trees for hearing to August 10.

The case was heard in the Supreme Court before a bench of Justice Uday Lalit, Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice S Ravindra Bhatt.

