Mumbai: MHADA lottery to reserve homes for transgender and senior citizens

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has decided to scrap the 11% reservation for people representatives, state government employees, central government employees and Mhada employees in the EWS and LIG category, mention media reports.These housing units under the EWS and LIG category will be reserved for transgender, oppressed women, senior citizens and unorganised workers instead. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the state government.

The provision for reservation for the people representatives, state and central government employees and Mhada employees is under Mhada rules formed in 1981. However, since the salaries of these segments were more than the set Mhada income slab, they were not fitting in the minority group. Thus, under the committee set up by Mhada the new recommendations were made to the state government. Around 75 flats under the EWS and LIG segment and three flats in the MIG and three flats in the HIG segment are reserved for MPs and MLAs. Vaishali Gadpale, chief public relations officer, told HT that it was mandatory for Mhada to have reservations for MPs and MLAs as per rules framed in 1981. “Mhada does not have the right to change this. However, given the salaries of MPs and MLAs, which are way above Mhada’s income classification, a committee was set up to look into it and recommended that the EWS category reservation for MPs and MLAs be removed. Mhada has accepted this but the final decision will be taken by the state government.”