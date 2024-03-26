Mumbai: Over 150 Injured During Holi Celebrations

Over 150 individuals were promptly transported to several civic hospitals due to injuries sustained during the Holi Celebrations Among them, at least nine individuals necessitated hospitalization for their injuries. Notably, at Parel's KEM Hospital, 21 patients sought medical assistance for Holi-related injuries.

Of these cases, four were admitted to the hospital, with three of them suffering from head injuries. The severity of two head injury cases warranted admission to the orthopedic department, indicating the gravity of the situation.

Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, the dean of KEM Hospital, disclosed that one individual was placed on a ventilator due to severe injuries sustained during the Holi festivities. Meanwhile, at BYL Nair Hospital, a minimum of 17 patients sought medical assistance, with nine cases attributed to falls or assaults. As the day progressed, four patients were admitted for further treatment. Notably, one patient arrived with a head injury resulting from an assault, while another presented with an eye injury inflicted by a water balloon.

According to a report of TOI, Hospital authorities said there were three burn-related cases, including one involving chemical burns. A 14-year-old male experienced a chemical reaction, while one individual was rushed after consuming petrol. According to Dr. Mohan Joshi, the dean of Sion Hospital, a total of 32 patients were brought to the casualty department following the Holi celebrations. However, only one patient, who suffered from multiple injuries, necessitated admission for further medical care. Meanwhile, at Cooper Hospital, a significant influx of 83 patients sought treatment for injuries incurred as a result of assaults and bhang intoxication during the festivities.