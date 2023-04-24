Mumbai: Pipeline damage disrupts water supply in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2023 01:47 PM 2023-04-24T13:47:04+5:30 2023-04-24T13:49:35+5:30
A pipeline was damaged during stormwater drain work on R K Patkar road in Bandra West, resulting in a ...
A pipeline was damaged during stormwater drain work on R K Patkar road in Bandra West, resulting in a disruption of water supply across the entire H/West ward, which covers parts of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.
The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 11:20 am.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is currently underway.
Open in app
Water supply disruption in Bandra! Inlet water pipeline of Pali hill reservoir burst at R K Patkar road, Bandra west. Repair underway, but water supply suspended for H West ward. Emergency teams on site. #BandraWaterSupply #HWestWardUpdate #BMC pic.twitter.com/NWgNwtfwa0— Ward HW BMC (@mybmcWardHW) April 24, 2023