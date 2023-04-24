Mumbai: Pipeline damage disrupts water supply in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz

A pipeline was damaged during stormwater drain work on R K Patkar road in Bandra West, resulting in a ...

Mumbai: Pipeline damage disrupts water supply in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz

A pipeline was damaged during stormwater drain work on R K Patkar road in Bandra West, resulting in a disruption of water supply across the entire H/West ward, which covers parts of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 11:20 am.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is currently underway.

