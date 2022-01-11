Mumbai Police caution citizens about covid booster vaccine scam

With the rise of online shopping, online financial transactions are also on the rise. However, these online transactions have also increased financial scams. Now, online fraud is taking place in the name of giving booster doses of covid vaccine. In particular, the Mumbai Police has also issued a warning in this regard. The booster dose of corona vaccination has been started from January 10. This booster dose is being given only to those who are 60 years of age and 9 months after taking the second dose.

Against that background, senior citizens are being deceived. Therefore, senior citizens should be careful. The caller is communicating with citizens, citing as a government officer. The fraudster asks if you have taken two doses of the vaccine. After that, you are being registered for the third booster dose. For this, your Aadhaar number, name, address and mobile number are asked. This question is asked to convince the person concerned. After that, you are sent an OTP on your mobile. It is recommended to state this OTP for registration. However, it is related to OTP bank transactions. Therefore, if you share this OTP with others, your bank account may become empty.

However, citizens should be careful not to deal online with a person or a stranger. It is also being appealed not to tell the OTP received on the mobile. Only contact the health department for a booster dose.