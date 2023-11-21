Mumbai-Pune Expressway to close for 2 hours today: Here's why

The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway will remain closed for all types of vehicles for at least two hours from noon to 2 pm on Tuesday (November 21), according to traffic officials.As per reports, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced the closure due to some construction activities and the introduction of an advanced traffic management system.

The MSRDC will install an overhead gantry as part of the intelligent traffic management system project in the Bhor Ghat section, necessitating a temporary closure. Commuters have been asked to plan their travel schedules accordingly and explore alternative routes during this time.Traffic will be redirected from Shendung Phata, located eight kilometres from the working site. Commuters can travel along the Mumbai-Pune highway (National Highway 4) to reach Shingroba ghat and Magic Point junction, after which they can access the expressway to reach Pune.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is being implemented for the smooth operation of traffic systems and to improve the efficiency of road traffic infrastructure. It includes an Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) that uses real-time data from vehicle detectors and optimises the traffic signal timings and plans.Additionally, it comprises a Traffic Enforcement System (TES) to detect traffic violations through sensor-based technology and a Traffic Surveillance System (TSS) to record all activity at intersections through facial recognition and CCTV surveillance.