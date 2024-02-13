Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Face 2-Hour Blockage Today: Complete Traffic Closure Expected

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be installing a gantry on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as part of the Highway Traffic Management System. The work will be carried out today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

In order to facilitate the seamless installation of the gantry, traffic flow, including both light and heavy vehicles, will come to a complete stop on the Mumbai canal. During this period, all types of light and heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-bound lane will be completely stopped. Motorists will have to use alternative routes for their travel.

Diversions for light vehicles: