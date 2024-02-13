Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Face 2-Hour Blockage Today: Complete Traffic Closure Expected

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 13, 2024 11:05 AM

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be installing a gantry on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune ...

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be installing a gantry on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as part of the Highway Traffic Management System. The work will be carried out today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

In order to facilitate the seamless installation of the gantry, traffic flow, including both light and heavy vehicles, will come to a complete stop on the Mumbai canal. During this period, all types of light and heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-bound lane will be completely stopped. Motorists will have to use alternative routes for their travel.

Diversions for light vehicles:

  • Light vehicles coming from Pune to Mumbai can take a diversion from Lane Kilometer 55 on the Mumbai-bound lane. They can then use the Mumbai-Pune National Highway Number 48 (old Pune-Mumbai highway) to reach their destination.
  • Light vehicles and buses coming from Pune to Mumbai can also take a diversion from Khopoli Exit Kilometer 39.
