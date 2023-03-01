Mumbai: Statue of St Anthony stolen from Byculla church

A statue of St Anthony has been stolen allegedly by an unidentified person from a church in Mumbai following which the city police have registered an FIR, an official said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprit who stole the statue, located in Gloria Church compound in Byculla area, on February 21, he said.

The statue, made of cheeni matti(China clay), was stolen by breaking the lock of a grille door outside the church compound, the official from Byculla police station said.

As per the CCTV footage of the church, it seems the culprit might be a drug addict and committed the crime to earn quick money, he said. The person decamped with the statue a day before the beginning of the Christian holy period of Lent, he said.

We are searching for the culprit and hope to catch him soon. We have registered a case of theft and a probe is on into it, the official said.