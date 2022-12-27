Mumbai: Tardeo police arrests 2 Russian YouTubers for taking stunt videos at Imperial Twin Towers

Mumbai Police has registered a case against two Russian YouTubers after they entered the Imperial Twin Towers in the Tardeo area yesterday to record a stunt video. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the IPC.

Tardeo police arrested both the Russian YouTubers who entered the Imperial Twin Towers in Tardeo area yesterday to record a stunt video. They have been identified as Roman Proshin (33) & Maksim Shcherbakow (25). Police have informed Russian Consulate about it.

Reportedly, the duo had run upto the 58th storey of one of the towers through stairway and planned to descend from outside and film the stunt. The guards stationed at security control room had seen them while ascending to 58th floor. Police further said that the security personnel on top floor asked them not to do stunt but they descended to 28th floor and managed to sneak on to the fifth floor.