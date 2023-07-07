Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall today, IMD issues Yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert for Mumbai today. Apart from Mumbai, a yellow alert for today has also been issued in Thane, Shindhudurg, Nasik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravat, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra.

Moreover, an orange alert has been issued in Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar today.Meanwhile, from 6-12 July, IMD has forecasted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Gujarat state during the week; and over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 1st half of the week and isolated heavy thereafter. As per IMD, Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan and Goa on 6th July and Saurashtra and Kutch on 8th July.