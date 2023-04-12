Mumbai traffic police fine two female officers for riding without helmets

The Mumbai Traffic Police have fined two female police officers for riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmets. It is important to note that not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is considered an offence in Mumbai, and the police often encourage people to wear helmets for their safety.

Police fined both the driver and the pillion rider Rs 500 if they are caught riding without helmets. Repeated violations can result in a three-month suspension of a driver's licence.

"Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. Compounding amount of ₹500/- each has been recovered from both the police personel," the Mumbai Traffic Police handle informed via Twitter.

Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. Compounding amount of Rs 500/- each has been recovered from both the police personel https://t.co/C9JSF9uBne pic.twitter.com/ibkbc3P2Dy — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

A picture depicting two police officers riding a two-wheeler without helmets on the Eastern Express Highway near Dadar has been widely shared on social media. The picture was uploaded by a Twitter user named Rahul Barman, who questioned the violation of traffic rules by the officers, saying, "What if we travel like this?". Following the picture's viral circulation, several Twitter users criticized the Mumbai Police officials and demanded appropriate action against the officers.